February is African American History Month
The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture is the only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture. It was established by Act of Congress in 2003, following decades of efforts to promote and highlight the contributions of African Americans. To date, the Museum has collected more than 36,000 artifacts and nearly 100,000 individuals have become charter members. The Museum opened to the public on September 24, 2016, as the 19th and newest museum of the Smithsonian Institution.
Image credit: Photograph by Alan Karchmer for the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Carla D. Hayden, longtime chief executive of the Enoch Pratt Free Library system in Baltimore, was sworn in as the 14th Librarian of Congress on September 14, 2016. She is the first woman and the first African American to serve as chief executive of the Library of Congress.
Image credit: Carla Hayden, 14th Librarian of Congress. Photo by Shawn Miller.
The collection documents many aspects of Parks' private life and public activism on behalf of civil rights for African Americans. The collection is on loan to the Library for ten years through the generosity of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
Image credit: [Rosa Parks seated in the front of a public bus, likely a staged photograph representing the end of segregated buses and her role in the Montgomery bus boycott from 1955 to1956] (Library of Congress)
African Americans serving in the military service throughout U.S. history have often fought on two fronts: fighting the actual enemy and fighting a system of segregation and exclusion.
Veterans History Project (Library of Congress)
The Tuskegee Airmen (National Park Service)
Image credit: Terona Chivers 1st Squad 3rd Platoon Grenadiers. (Library of Congress)
Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.
Image credit: “Frederick Douglass appealing to President Lincoln and his cabinet to enlist Negroes,” mural by William Edouard Scott, at the Recorder of Deeds building, built in 1943. 515 D St., NW, Washington, D.C. (Library of Congress)
2017 Event Highlights
Screening & Discussion
February 1
Panel Discussion
February 2
Questions For A Black History Maker
Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla D. Hayden will answer questions from District of Columbia school children.
(Library of Congress)
Book Talk
February 14
“The Original Black Elite: Daniel Murray and the Story of a Forgotten Era”
Author Elizabeth Dowling Taylor will present a book talk on the experiences of an influential figure of the time, academic, entrepreneur, and political activist and black history pioneer Daniel Murray.
(Library of Congress)
Book Talk
February 24
“The Social Impact of Prince Hall Freemasonry in the District of Columbia, 1825-1900”
Author A. Tehuti Evans will present a book talk on the Prince Hall Masons, an African American fraternal organization founded in 1775. The talk will be followed by a book signing for “The History of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, District of Columbia, 1823-2014“
(Library of Congress)
Concert
February 26
A Celebration of Black Composers and Chamber Music Performed by Pershing's Own
The U.S. Army Band, known as Pershing's Own, will perform chamber music works by esteemed African American classical music composers including H. Leslie Adams, Valerie Coleman, David Sanford, Alvin Singleton and William Grant Still.
Streaming Webcast
(National Museum of African American History and Culture)