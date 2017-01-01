February is African American History Month
The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.
2017 Event Highlights

Screening & Discussion

February 1

I Am Not Your Negro
Based on James Baldwin's final and unpublished manuscript, Remember this House, Raoul Peck's compelling new documentary I Am Not Your Negro presents Baldwin's reflections on the assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King.
Streaming Webcast

(National Museum of African American History and Culture)

Panel Discussion

February 2

Questions For A Black History Maker
Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla D. Hayden will answer questions from District of Columbia school children.

(Library of Congress)

Book Talk

February 14

“The Original Black Elite: Daniel Murray and the Story of a Forgotten Era”
Author Elizabeth Dowling Taylor will present a book talk on the experiences of an influential figure of the time, academic, entrepreneur, and political activist and black history pioneer Daniel Murray.

(Library of Congress)

Book Talk

February 24

“The Social Impact of Prince Hall Freemasonry in the District of Columbia, 1825-1900”
Author A. Tehuti Evans will present a book talk on the Prince Hall Masons, an African American fraternal organization founded in 1775. The talk will be followed by a book signing for “The History of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, District of Columbia, 1823-2014“

(Library of Congress)

Concert

February 26

A Celebration of Black Composers and Chamber Music Performed by Pershing's Own
The U.S. Army Band, known as Pershing's Own, will perform chamber music works by esteemed African American classical music composers including H. Leslie Adams, Valerie Coleman, David Sanford, Alvin Singleton and William Grant Still.
Streaming Webcast

(National Museum of African American History and Culture)

Other Events

